Odisha polls phase II: 18 per cent voter turn out till 11 am

Bhubaneswar: Around 18 per cent voter turn out has been recorded till 11 am in second phase polls in Odisha, informed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha.

The polling started at 7 am in almost all the booths. However, there was a delay in a few polling booths due to technical issues in EVMs, the CEO added.

As per the official reports, Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency recorded 16 per cent, while Bargarh recorded 20 per cent, Aska 20 per cent, Sundergarh recorded 18 per cent, and Bolangir recorded 15 per cent.

Earlier in the day, 7 per cent polling was recorded till 9 am.

Polling is underway in five Lok Sabha and 35 Assembly constituencies in the second phase of the four-phased LS and Assembly elections today.