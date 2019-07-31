Odisha Police Officers’ Association president suspended over indiscipline

Bhubaneswar: President of Odisha Police Officers’ Association and assistant commissioner of police in Bhubaneswar, Satyajit Mishra, has been suspended over indiscipline and misconduct.

The suspension came a day after the Odisha Police Officers’ Association demanded a separate law to book offenders who attack police personnel on duty.

Mishra in a press conference on Sunday had demanded security and a separate law for police officials. The presser was held after the inspector of a police station in Balasore district was assaulted on Saturday by the irate public over the suicide of a minor boy in a roadside Dhaba. Mishra alleged that police officers in Odisha were repeatedly coming under attack from public and this needs to be taken seriously.

Following this act, Odisha’s director general of police RP Sharma suspended him.