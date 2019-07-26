Odisha police implementing multi-pronged strategy to deal with cybercrimes

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police are implementing a multi-pronged strategy to deal with the increasing trend of cybercrime, the officials said on Friday.

The top police officials were speaking at the second phase of the cybercrime training programme of Odisha Police which commenced today at the Police Bhawan here in Bhubaneswar.

The programme aims at creating a pool of trained cyber experts who can deal with any kind of cybercrime cases. A total of 200 Police officers and men from all districts of the state will be imparted extensive training by experts from outside the state.

This three-phased programme is being organised by the Odisha Police in collaboration with the UNICEF.

The main focus of the training programme is cyber offences against children, especially girls. The first phase of this training programme was conducted at Bhubaneswar in June this year.

“Firstly we have already established four territorial cyber PSs in the state at Cuttack, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Berhampur along with one cyber cell at each district headquarters. Similarly, a proposal has been sent for the establishment of additional three cyber PSs at Koraput, Balasore and Bhubaneswar,” the officials said.

“At the same time, we have an action plan in place to create a pool of cyber investigators based at district and local PS level. We have identified 200 officers in the rank of SI/Inspectors who with proper training can deal with the cybercrime cases at the local level,” they added.

“We have designed the three-phase training programme in association with UNICEF to impart necessary professional skills so that they are capable enough to handle these cases at their level,” they added.