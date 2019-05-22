Odisha Police contributes more than Rs 1 Cr to CMRF for FANI relief works

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has contributed more than Rs 1 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for relief and restoration of Cyclone FANI-affected areas in Odisha.

The tropical cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ made land fall Odisha Coast at Puri on 3rd May which left a trail of devastation and havoc in the state. More than one and half a crore people in the state were badly affected by this severe cyclone and lakhs of people lost their habitation and livelihood. This was the largest devastation in the state after the super cyclone -1999.

In this hour of crisis, Odisha Police came forward and stood solidly with the distressed people by way of providing relief and rescue operation. Odisha Police also organised 20 nos of Karuna Camps (Free distribution of cooked food) in the interiors worst affected Puri District alone where more than one lakh people have been provided with free cooked food.

However, Odisha Police today contributed Rs 1,61,61,412/- (Rupees One crore sixty-one lakh sixty one thousand four hundred and twelve only ) to the CMRF to support the people affected by the cyclone ‘FANI’.

Dr. R P Sharma, DGP Odisha along with some Senior Officers of State Police today handed over the cheque of the aforesaid amount to A.P. Padhi, Chief Secretary, Odisha at his Secretariat Office.

Manoj Chhabra, ADGP(SAP), Sanjeeb Panda, ADGP (L&O), Soumendra Priyadarshi, IGP (CR), Amitabh Thakur, IGP (SAP), Yatindra Koyal, IGP SR, Berhampur, A. N. Sinha, DIGP NR, Balasore were present in the programme. More funds for assistance are being also expected from some other left over Establishments/Units of Odisha Police.

The Police Establishments and units which contributed this huge sum included District Police organisations of Balasore, Baragarh, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Railway Police Cuttack, Railway Police Rourkela, O.S.A.P 1st Battalion Dhenkanal, O.S.A.P 2nd Battalion Jharsuguda, O.S.A.P 3rd Battalion Koraput, O.S.A.P 4th Battalion Rourkela, O.S.A.P 5th Battalion Baripada, O.S.A.P 6th Battalion Cuttack, O.S.A.P 8th Battalion Chhatrapur, 1st IR Battalion Koraput, 2nd IR Battalion Rayagada, 3rd IR Battalion, Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur, 4th IR Battalion Deogarh, 6th IR Battalion Khordha, 7th Spl IR Battalion Koraput, 8th Spl IR Battalion Bhanjanagar, 9th Spl IR Battalion, Kalahandi, 1st SS Battalion Sambalpur, 2nd SS Battalion. Keonjhar, 3rd SS Battalion Gajapati, 4th SS Battalion Malkangiri, OISF, Bhubaneswar, Special Operation Group (SOG), Bhubaneswar, Basic Training Institute, Burla.