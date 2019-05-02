Odisha Police all geared up to face challenges of ‘FANI’

Bhubaneswar: As cyclone FANI inching closer, Odisha Police has been kept on high alert with the deployment of 135 platoons of OSAP, officers and constables of district police, home guards.

With the stress of the government on zero casualty, the police personnel are facilitating the evacuation of people from the vulnerable villages for ensuring the safety of the people. The leave of police personnel has been cancelled. Senior IPS officers have been deputed to the affected districts.

Twenty ODRAF units of Odisha Police have been deployed in different districts for relief and rescue operations. They are highly trained and fully equipped with power boats, power saws and road clearing machinery.

Communication is most vital to effectively deliver services to the people. As the normal telephone connectivity may be disrupted due to the extremely severe cyclonic storm FANI, the traditional communication channels like VHF and HF have to be kept operational.

Extra battery, charger, antenna, cable, generator set, extra POL, technical manpower have been positioned in the affected districts to keep the VHF and HF network functional in adverse situation. Even the district administration can use the police network in case of necessity.

Satellite phones, walky-talkies, megaphones have been provided to the districts. Police Station vehicles have been fitted with public address system. 24X7 Control Rooms are operating in all the affected districts and State Police headquarters for seamless flow of information.

Districts Police has stocked sufficient POL for running the generators and vehicles. Drinking water and ration has been stocked for about seven days. Aska Lights, power saws, torch lights, spare batteries have been kept in readiness in the affected districts.

DGP RP Sharma directed the SPs of the affected districts to be proactive and extra vigilant in maintenance of law order, evacuation of people, the safety of relief material godowns, transportation of relief material and proper distribution of relief material.