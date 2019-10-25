Odisha Plus II Exam 2020: Dates For Form Fill-Up Out

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) announced the schedule for the form fill-up for the annual Plus II examination 2020.

As per the notification , the regular students in Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational streams appearing in the Plus II examinations next year can fill the forms online from November 1, 2019.

The online form fill-up will begin from November 1 and continue till November 9 without fines. The students are directed to deposite the form fill-up fee between November 2 and 11.

The eligible candidates, who will fail to apply on the scheduled dates, can apply online between November 11 and 16 with a fine of Rs 50 each.

The candidates, fail to fill the forms within the fine dates, can apply between Nov 18 and 20 with a late fine of Rs 350 each. They can deposit the fee between November 19 and 21.

No examination form of the regular candidate for appearing in the exam 2020 will be received after the scheduled date.

The admit cards for regular students in all the streams will be made available online through their respective high schools on the site www.samsodisha.gov.in.