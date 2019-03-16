Odisha Parba sees heavy footfall on day two

New Delhi: The third edition of Odisha Parba showcasing Odisha’s culture, tradition, heritage, cuisine, handicrafts and handlooms witnessed a heavy footfall on its second day.

The Parba which is being organised by Odia Samaj in the heart of National Capital at Lawn No-5, India Gate would be open for public till March 17.

Gracing the second evening of this splendid Parba, Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal said, “When the world is concerned, people generally, geographically, territorially say as a fact that it is a state of India, it is in the universe. But what I feel is the total universe “the total Brahmand” is in Odisha.”

“Say one thing which is in the universe and not in Odisha. If you find politically, the world’s greatest leader Netaji, is from Cuttack, Odisha too. Odisha has always risen and revolted. It is a galaxy of revolutionaries. It is a land of divinity,” he added. He lauded the organiser for such grand endeavour.

Sidhartha Pradhan, President of Odia Samaj said, “We are delighted to witness such a huge gathering here. After the successful two edition of Odisha Parba, we wanted to give even a better experience this time and the huge gathering of people is a testimony to our hard work and commitment.”

Cultural performances unfurled on the Day 2 of the Parba with a dance drama Bhakta Prahlada. Dhemsa Tribal dance and Dheebara, Chhau dance added more colour to this beautiful evening.

An exquisite Odissi dance performance by Guru Kasturi Pattnaik’s disciples titled Kanchi Abhijan mesmerized the audience. 2nd day of event also witnessed melodious Odia songs Ama Rasogola by eminent singer Susmita Das.