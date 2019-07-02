Odisha NEET 2019: OJEE to declare merit list today

New Delhi: Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations Authority (OJEE) will publish the State Merit List on the official website for the MBBS and BDS candidates on Tuesday.

Candidates can visit the official website- ojee.nic.in and download their results once the results are declared.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Authority had earlier revised the schedule for the release of the Odisha NEET Merit list 2019.

As per the new schedule, candidates can fill and lock their choices from July 2 to 3, 2019. The first round allotment publication will be on July 5, 2019. Candidates would be able to download provisional allotment letter on the same day.

OJEE Authority will release the vacant seat display including returned All India Quota seats on July 24.