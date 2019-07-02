Odisha NEET 2019: OJEE to declare merit list today

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Odisha NEET 2019
5

New Delhi: Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations Authority (OJEE) will publish the State Merit List on the official website for the MBBS and BDS candidates on Tuesday.

Candidates can visit the official website- ojee.nic.in and download their results once the results are declared.

Related Posts

Young girl’s body recovered from canal in Balasore

Naveen congratulates TTFI, OSTTA for associating to host…

Three Odisha varsities served notices for RUSA fund…

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Authority had earlier revised the schedule for the release of the Odisha NEET Merit list 2019.

As per the new schedule, candidates can fill and lock their choices from July 2 to 3, 2019. The first round allotment publication will be on July 5, 2019. Candidates would be able to download provisional allotment letter on the same day.

OJEE Authority will release the vacant seat display including returned All India Quota seats on July 24.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.