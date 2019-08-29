Odisha MBBS/BDS 3rd round spot admission tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The third spot counselling process for admission into 10 medical and dental courses will be held tomorrow, informed Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE).

Candidates have been directed to report at the OJEE Cell, Gandamunda in Bhubaneswar.

In a fresh notification issued by OJEE on Wednesday, it is stated that there will be 3rd round of spot counselling on 30.08.2019 at JEE Cell, Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar for admission in MBBS / BDS courses against a few vacant seats in some medical colleges of the state.

All registered and merit listed MBBS/BDS candidates under OJEE are eligible to participate in

this round irrespective of the status of their admission in the previous rounds, the notification read.

It further stated that the detailed rank-wise schedule of reporting and vacant seat matrix will be soon notified in the OJEE website.