Odisha Matric result to be out tomorrow

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will announce the 2019 Matric examination result tomorrow, informed Board president Jahan Ara Begum today.

The announcement came following a meeting of the members here on Monday.

According to reports, the Matric examination results will be published from BSE’s office tomorrow at 9 am. Students can check their results online from 11 am at http://www.bseodisha.ac.in, http://www.bseodisha.nic.in, informed the BSE president.

The students can also get the results through SMS by typing OR10 space <roll number> to 5676750.

Earlier, the dates of declaration of results were postponed by the Board owing to various reasons. Begum in her statement to media earlier said that the reason behind the delay in declaration of result is due to the efforts to make the results error-free and also the delay in power restoration following massive damages to power infrastructure by cyclone Fani.

Matric exam in Odisha was held between February 22 and March 8. A total of 5,87,720 students had appeared in the examination at 2953 centres.