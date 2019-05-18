Odisha man among 3 held for duping from foreign nationals in Mumbai

Bhubaneswar: Three persons including a man from Odisha was arrested by police for looting cash and other valuables from three foreign nationals in Mumbai.

The accused from Odisha has been identified as Santosh Behera while two others were revealed as Mahesh Lokhande and Suraj Kalbhaire.

According to a senior police official of Panvel Taluka Police, Ashok Rajput, Santosh who hails from Odisha along with two other associates made away with a bag containing cash and other valuables from them.

Sayed Miskteen Sadat from Afghanistan along with two other associates had arrived in India earlier this week. Taking the advantage, Santosh identifying himself as Jack Daniel, met Sayed and assured him to arrange a visa for Canada. Later, he took Sayed and his other friends in a cab to Bhokarpada village, on the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

Soon Santosh’s two other associates arrived at the spot and snatched the bag containing cash and valuables of the foreign nationals.

On the basis of the complaint, police have arrested three accused and recovered 1,200 US dollars, cash worth Rs 3 lakh and other stolen valuables, the police official added.