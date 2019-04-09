Odisha Mahila Congress president Sumitra Jena deserts Party

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sumitra Jena quit the party after being frustrated over the ‘autocratic activities’ of Odisha PCC president Niranjan Patnaik.

Sumitra has tendered her resignation letter to the All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev.

In the letter, the senior leader wrote, “I have been serving the Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress and working wholeheartedly. I have been serving the party for last 11 years relentlessly, Inspired by the values of congress. I joined the party 11 years back and consider the party as my own family. Starting from the setting of my own office, arranging 60 marathon programs and the town hall program inaugurated by Rahul Gandhi with my own efforts.”

“As Mahila Congress President I have given my full thrust and energised the Mahila Congress with the support of all Coworkers, In a time period of six months,” she further stated.

“In the candidate selection for 2019 Assembly and Loksabha, there were many aspirants from Mahila Congress, who have been serving the party for a long time. Out of them, we have listed 52 potential candidates for assembly and eight names for Loksabha to contest, Fight and Win. But unfortunately, only five women were given the chance to contest for assembly and Loksabha,” Sumitra said.

“Neither a single reason was given for not considering them for candidature. Outsider people having no primary membership have been selected as candidature which has created great discontent among the women working in the organization,” she alleged.

Soon after quitting the party, the former Congress leader held a press meet and said, “Despite my reluctance, I was forced quit the Congress party with whose I was closely associated for long period.”

She loved the Congress party and now she was feeling suffocated with the autocracy of Odisha Congress chief, following which she tendered her resignation, Sumitra told to the reporters.