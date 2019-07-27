Odisha Lokayukta issues notice to former Sundargarh Collector

Sundargarh: The Lokayukta of Odisha on Saturday served notice to former Collector and District Magistrate of Sundargarh, Rashmita Panda, for alleged misuse of position and embezzlement of public fund.

The Office of the Lokayukta has directed the former Sundargarh Collector Rashmita Panda to submit her reply on August 21.

The move came after Rashmi Ranjan Padhee of Rourkela Chhend Colony lodged a complaint against Rashmita, who is currently the incumbent Director of Employment-cum-Chief Executive Officer of the Odisha Skill Development Authority with the Lokayukta.

Rashmi, in his petition, appealed the Lokayukta to probe the matter of corruption and take stringent action against the 2010 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who was also the then Commissioner of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Rourkela Smart City Authority.

The complainant has alleged that she had her official quarters renovated by spending Rs 68.57 lakh. She has also been accused of deliberately bypassing tender process.

According to information on the expenditure details obtained by RTI activists, it has been alleged that Rs 4.04 lakh was estimated for fixing mosquito nets, plastic emulsion painting work was valued at Rs 4.45 lakh, external and internal electrification of the quarters was estimated at close to Rs 10 lakh and construction of drains and a portico was estimated at Rs 4.44 lakh.

This apart, construction of a guard room, raising the height of the boundary wall, construction of an additional dining room and fixing of aluminum sliding windows were estimated over Rs 4 lakh each.

Notably, Odisha Government has got her transferred in the early part of this month soon after the media highlighted the alleged corruption and misuse of position.