Odisha Lok Sabha Results 2019: Live Updates

Bhubaneswar: Counting of votes for the 21 Lok Sabha seats and 146 Assembly segments in Odisha is underway at 63 different centres across the state amidst tight security.

Polling was held in 21 Lok Sabha seats and 146 Assembly segments in four different phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

Live Update:

10.30 am: BJD’s Achyuta Samanta leading in Kandhamala with 4500 votes

BJD’s Sarmistha Sethi leading now by 2191 votes in Jajpur

BJP’s Suresh Pujari leading from Bargarh

BJD’s Chandrani Murmu leading from Keonjhar

10.15 am: BJD candidate Pinaki Mishra leading from Puri

BJD’s Nalini Kanta Pradhan leading from Sambalpur

BJP’s Basant Panda leading from Kalahandi

BJP’s Suresh Pujari leading from Bargarh

BJP’s Abhimanyu Sethi leading from Bhadrak

10.00 am: BJD candidate from Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituency Mahesh Sahu lead.

BJD candidate Kausalya Hikaka leading in Koraput Lok Sabha constituency.

BJD candidate from Kandhamala ok Sabha constituency Achyuta Samanta leading with 553 votes.

9.30 am: BJD candidate Pramila Bisoi leads from Aska Lok Sabha constituency.

BJD candidate Ramesh Majhi leading in Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi leads in Bhubaneswar.