Odisha likely to witness onset of monsoon within 7 days: MeT

Bhubaneswar: The south-west monsoon is likely to hit Odisha within a week, said a senior official of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday.

“The conditions are now favourable for advancement of the south-west monsoon towards Odisha. The state is likely to witness the onset of monsoon within a week,” said Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, H R Biswas.

He said pre-monsoon rainfall continues in Odisha. The coastal parts of Odisha will witness thunderstorm and rainfall today. Besides, the interior Odisha will experience thunderstorm and rainfall today and tomorrow.

Biswas said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal in next couple of days which will help in the advancement of monsoon. He said rainfall and thunderstorm in Odisha is likely to continue for the next two days.

“Thunderstorm activities are now triggered by a northwest-southeast trough, which runs from northwest Bihar to Gangetic West Bengal across Jharkhand and extends up to 3.1 km above the mean sea level,” he said.