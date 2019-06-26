Odisha Likely To Experience Heavy Rainfall From June 30: CEC

Bhubaneswar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted across Odisha as a low-pressure area is likely to form in the north Bay of Bengal on June 30 which could concentrate into a depression the next day, the Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) of SOA Deemed to be University said on Wednesday.

“There is high probability of the system intensifying into a deep depression by the morning of July 2 in the north-west Bay of Bengal along the Odisha coast,” the CEC Director, Dr. SC Sahu said.

Under its influence, rainfall may increase from the afternoon or night of June 30 and continue across the state till July 3.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the districts of Puri, Cuttack, Khurda, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Angul, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Nawarangpur and Deogarh,” Dr. Sahu said.

The districts of Puri, Khurda, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul and Nayagarh are likely to experience the precipitation on June 30 and July 1, Dr. Sahu said adding, moderate to heavy rainfall might occur in the rest of the districts.

Places close to the sea in the coastal districts might experience wind speed of 45 to 60 km per hour during the period. Meanwhile, sultry weather with the temperature hovering between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius is likely to continue till June 28, he further informed.