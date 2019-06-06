Odisha lawyers oppose outsiders as HC judges, to boycott court on June 17

Cuttack: Lawyers of the Orissa High Court have decided to boycott the court of three judges on June 17 opposing recommendation of names of lawyers from outside as High Court judges.

A decision in this effect was taken in the High Court Bar Association General Body meeting, the association informed at a press conference today.

As per the decision of the meeting, the lawyers have resolved to remain absent from the court of Chief Justice and other two judges of the Collegiums on the opening of the court on June 17.

At present, Orissa HC has 14 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 27 which leads to inordinate delay in the justice delivery system. Around 1.7 lakhs cases are pending with the court.

The lawyers had been agitating to fill up the vacancies of Judges since last three years. However, attempts of the Collegiums to recommend names of outside law practitioners to be elevated as judges of the High Court has irked the lawyers.

According to an age-old practice, only names of regular practising advocates of the High Court were recommended by the High Court Collegiums to the Supreme Court Collegiums for considerations so as to be elevated as judges of the concerned High Court.

The association has also decided to approach the President of India, the Prime Minister, the Union Law Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the Odisha Governor seeking their interventions in this regard.

The lawyers will decide the next course of action in its next General Body meeting at 1.20 PM on June 17, the association informed.