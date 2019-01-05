Odisha is following Pipli case very forcefully: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the state government is following the Pipli gang rape and murder case very forcefully to ensure justice to the victim.

The statement of the CM came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the state government over the issue.

While addressing the gathering after laying foundation stones and inaugurating several schemes in Baripada, the PM said the state government should probe the Pipili gang rape and murder case again to ensure justice for the victim.

The government in Odisha is not serious about women welfare programmes. Odisha is lagging behind in women education, health and employment, Modi said in his address.

Notably, the 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped at Arjungoda village in Pipli police limits of Puri district on November 29, 2011.

The victim died at the S.C.B Medical College and Hospital on June 21, 2012 after spending more than four months in coma.

On December 24, a trial court acquitted two siblings in the case due to lack of evidence against them.