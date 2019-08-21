Odisha identified as ‘Nutrition Champion’ by IFPRI

New Delhi: Odisha made significant progress in reducing child undernutrition and this was recognised by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) who identified the state as a “nutrition champion”.

IFPRI, research advocacy based in Washington D.C., studied the progress of several countries and 28 Indian states, identifying Odisha as a “nutrition champion”, along with Thailand, Brazil, Bangladesh, Nepal, Peru, Vietnam, and Ethiopia.

The study sheds light on nutrition success stories on the ground in countries like Bangladesh, Brazil, Nepal, Peru, Thailand, Vietnam and Ethiopia and the State of Odisha in India.

As per the findings, stunting reduced from 46.5 per cent of children below five years in 2005-06 to 35.3 per cent in 2015-16 in Odisha. Similarly, the proportion of underweight children decreased from 42.3 per cent kids below five years to 35.8 per cent, and the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) reached 34 per cent more people in 2017 as compared to those in 2014.

Surprisingly Odisha also left behind several rich and developed states in the country including Gujarat in delivering ICDS.

<>

Hailing #Odisha as a “Nutrition Champion”, IFPRI has lauded the @Naveen_Odisha led State Government for outpacing richer Indian states through its efforts in decentralizing service delivery through self-help groups & ensuring equitable access to interventions for its citizens. pic.twitter.com/j93SVbec5P — Biju Janata Dal (@bjd_odisha) August 20, 2019



</>

Besides, in Odisha, the child and maternal health improved faster in compared to less developed States.

In Odisha, coverage of antenatal care went up from 48.3 per cent of beneficiaries in 2005 to 64 per cent in 2015 compared to Bihar, where it increased from 16.9 per cent in 2005-06 to 18.7 per cent in 2014-15. In Maharashtra, this proportion increased from 62.1 per cent to 67.6 per cent, the study found.

Similarly, in Odisha, institutional births increased from 35.6 per cent of all births to 85.3 per cent in 10 years to 2015. In Bihar, it rose up from 19.9 per cent in 2005 to 63.8 per cent in 2015.

As National Nutrition Week is nearing, the government is all set to launch “Poshan Abhiyan” from September 1. The scheme aims to improve nutrition among children, pregnant women and lactating mothers and make India malnutrition-free by 2022.