Odisha: HSRP norms relaxed from Oct 1 to 31

Cuttack: Keeping in view the ongoing festive season, the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha has relaxed the High Security Number Plate (HSRP) norms from October 1 to October 31, 2019.

In a letter addressed to the all Regional Transport Officers, the STA has laid down some new instructions on the procedure for delivery and registration of new vehicles during October 2019.

“It is noticed that the vehicle manufacturers have not established adequate embossing stations across the State for affixation of HSRP on new motor vehicles sold for which dealers are not able to deliver the vehicle to the purchasers in time by affixing HSRP,” the letter stated.

This would be further delayed during ensuing Dushera and Diwali festive season when people will purchase more number of vehicles. In this regard, the meeting was convened on 30.09.2019 with the vehicle manufacturers and dealers” the STA said.

Notably, the proviso to sub-section (6) of section 41 of M.V. Act, 1988 read with Rule 42 of CMV Rules, 1989 provides that no holder of a Trade Certificate shall deliver a motor vehicle to a purchaser without registration, whether temporary or permanent. The dealer should ensure that permanent registration number is displayed on the motor vehicle before it is delivered to the purchaser in the manner prescribed under Rule 51 of CMV Rules, 1989 and notification issued by the MORTH for affixation of HSRP – number plate.

Considering difficulties faced by vehicle purchasers, manufacturers and dealers regarding affixation of HSRP on new vehicles before deliver during ensuing festive occasion, the State Transport department has decided that on behalf of the purchaser, the dealer will file an application before the Registering Authority for registration of new vehicle along with an undertaking that he will get the HSRP affixed in place of non-HSRP number plate within thirty days from the date of registration. The dealer can deliver the vehicle only after allotment of registration number by affixing non-HSRP number plate between 01.10.2019 to 31.10.2019 only as one time basis.

“Failure to affix HSRP number plate by replacing non-HSRP number plate within thirty days by the dealer as undertaken, steps will be taken for cancellation of Trade Certificate. Since Smart Card Registration Certificate cannot be generated in absence of uploading HSRP data, the dealer or purchaser can download particulars of Registration Certificate by visiting www.parivahan.gov.in or view in mParivahan platform,” the Transport department warned.

“Smart Card Registration Certificate, however, will be printed by the RTO and delivered to the purchaser after uploading of HSRP data and on submission of digital photo of HSRP so fixed in CD to RTO by dealer/manufacturer. The dealer will affix display board in its premises in a conspicuous place for information of purchasers. It is made clear that no vehicle shall be delivered from 01.10.2019 to 31.10.2019 without affixing permanent non-HSRP number plate,” Transport Commissioner further mentioned.