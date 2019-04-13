Odisha hotelier to represent hotel industry at 3rd India-Australia joint working group meeting

Bhubaneswar: JK Mohanty, the CMD Swosti Group and the chairman, Hotel & Restaurant Association of Odisha, has been nominated as a member to represent the hotel Industry of India at third India-Australia Joint Working Group meeting scheduled to be held in Sydney on Monday.

The Indian side would be led by Suman Billa, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

Mohanty will highlight the issues pertaining to marketing Indian hotels for Australian travellers as well as promoting inbound travel at the meeting.

This apart, Ministry of Tourism is organising a series of roadshows in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland to from April 15 to 18 showcase India’s varied tourism destinations and products and to enhance tourist traffic from Australia and New Zealand where Mohanty is accompanying the delegation led by the Joint Secretary Billa.

The meeting is held under the framework of MoU signed between India and Australia for tourism cooperation in 2014.