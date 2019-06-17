Odisha HC lawyers to boycott court of three judges till June 26

Cuttack: Lawyers of the Orissa High Court have decided to boycott the court of three judges till June 26 opposing recommendation of names of lawyers from outside as High Court judges.

The decision in this effect was taken in the High Court Bar Association General Body meeting held under the chairmanship of its president Gopalkrushna Mohanty today.

The HC opened today following summer vacation. However, as per the earlier resolution the lawyers boycotted the courts of Chief Justice and other two judges who are members of the Collegiums.

The lawyers decided to boycott the court of the three judges till June 26. Within the period, a representative team of lawyers will approach Chief Justice of Supreme Court, other judges of Collegiums, union law minister and other higher officials and intimate them about the matter.

The lawyers will decide the next course of action in its next General Body meeting on June 26 afternoon.

Notably, the lawyers had been agitating demanding filling up of the vacancies of Judges. However, attempts of the Collegiums to recommend names of outside law practitioners to be elevated as judges of the High Court has irked the lawyers.

According to an age-old practice, only names of regular practicing advocates of the High Court were recommended by the High Court Collegiums to the Supreme Court Collegiums for considerations so as to be elevated as judges of the concerned High Court.