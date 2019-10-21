Odisha HC Bar Association Extends Cease-Work Stir Till Nov 1

Cuttack: The High Court Bar Association today extended its cease-work stir protesting the appointment of judges in Orissa High court after a resolution was passed by the Supreme Court collegium.

The lawyers’ body will abstain from the court proceedings till November 1, informed Gopal Krushna Mohanty, President of Orissa HC Bar Association. Mohanty has also urged all the lawyers in Cuttack to take part in the cease-work stir. The lawyers’ body has launched cease-work stir since October 14.

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended names of advocate Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi and judicial officer Bibhu Prasad Routray to be appointed as Orissa High Court Judges.

The bar association has condemned the collegium system alleging that it amounts to less transparency in the selection process of the judges. The agitating lawyers have rather endorsed the formation of the National Judicial Appointments Commission, which they claim, would bring more transparency in the appointments and transfer process of the High Court and Supreme Court judges, informed sources.

Earlier today, a full bench of Orissa High Court conducted hearings on the multiple cease-work agitations by the lawyers’ unions across Odisha in opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision. Later, the bench posted the next hearing to November 4.