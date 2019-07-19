Odisha govt to roll out mail messaging system on protected network

Bhubaneswar: In an effort to secure data and ensure cyber security, the Odisha Government has initiated steps for rolling out the mail messaging system on a protected government network.

A high-level meeting to this effect was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in secretariat conference hall today wherein Principal Secretary Electronics and Information Technology CJ Venugopal outlined the email guidelines of State Government for discussion.

Chief Executive of the Odisha Computer Application Center (OCAC) Rudra Narayan Palai presented the technical and administrative details of the proposed system.

Considering the proposal, Padhi directed to integrate the new mail messaging system with OSWAS and e-dispatch systems. He further directed to make the system more user-friendly with all features of a modern enterprise-class mailing system such as Gmail. The Chief Secretary also directed OCAC to come up with detail estimated cost for rolling out, running and maintenance of the system.

It was decided in the meeting that in the first phase all the Group-A and Group-B officers would be brought into its fold. Gradually, other officers would be brought in at different phases. OCAC would be the nodal agency for running and maintenance of the system.

It would have all cyber security parameters. It was further decided that all official communications would be done through this Government messaging system. No officer would make use of the private mail service.

The features of groupware such as Calendar service, Drive, Task etc would be available in it. The application would be configured in mobile with IMAP/POP/Exchange Mode with Active Sync facility. Tentative target was set to roll out the 1st phase of the system in August 2019.

Chief Executive Palai appraised that the application has been put at SDC “Go Cloud” environment with domain www.mail.odisha.gov.in. Its resources such as computing, storage etc could be upscaled on the basis of demand from time to time. The system has been successfully piloted in OCAC and Electronics and IT department for the last three months.