Odisha govt to procure 1 lakh quintal ragi in Kharif season

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has proposed to procure 1 lakh quintal of ragi from Kharif produce this year under the Millets Mission.

The government has decided that ragi Ladoos will be a part of children in anganwadis. The decision was taken at a High Power Committee Meeting on Odisha Millets Mission held under the Chairmanship of Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

During the meeting at the conference hall of Planning & Convergence Department, Loka Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, the Committee also proposed to add millets in the mid-day meal in districts covered under district mineral fund (DMF).

The committee discussed on various aspects on Millets Mission and how to strengthen the scheme across the state. Following the PDS distribution of Ragi in 7 districts procured during 2018-19 a survey to be conducted to get the feedback from the people. Integration with Different government programs to increase millet consumption, Market linkage with bigger agency for sustainability of Millet Cultivation was some of the points raised in the meeting.

The National Conference on Nutri Cereal will be held on world food day 16.10.2019 at Krushibhawan, Bhubaneswar

Special Programme for Promotion of Millets in Tribal Areas of Odisha (Odisha Millets Mission) was launched by Govt of Odisha in 2017-18 in 30 blocks of 7 districts. It was extended to 72 blocks in 2018-19 covering 14 districts. Programme in 65 blocks of 13 districts is funded under State Plan. 7 blocks of Keonjhar district are funded through District Mineral Fund. Govt. of India advised all states to adopt OMM model. GoI set up a task force (Under JS Crops, DAC, MoA) to revise NFSM Nutri Cereals guidelines as per OMM. Niti Aayog to promote OMM model on inclusion of millets in ICDS, MDM and PDS.