Odisha Govt to introduce River Cruise Service to promote tourism

Bhubaneswar: With a view to give a boost to the tourism sector in Odisha, the state government will soon launch a River Cruise Service in Mahanadi river.

The Tourism department is targeting to introduce several schemes. Like Kolkata and Banaras, a ‘River Cruise Service’ would be kicked off under the State Tourism Policy-2020, informed Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev.

Initially, the cruise service would be commenced on river Mahanadi. Subsequently, the service would be available at the Chilika lake and Bhitarkanika.

Apart from it, the authorities are planning to reintroduce surfing festival on the Chandrabhaga sea beach in Konark, he said adding, two golf courses would be built in the State to attract various corporate houses.

