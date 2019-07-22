Odisha govt targets to collect Rs 45500 crore revenue in 2019-20 FY

Bhubaneswar: The state government targets to collect Rs 45500 crore revenue in 2019-20 fiscal year, Finance minister Niranjan Pujari told the Odisha Assembly today.

During the question hour, Pujari stated that the tax revenue collection till June 2019 was Rs 6943 crore while the non-tax revenue collection was Rs 3484 crore.

The Odisha government has set a target for collection of Rs 45,500 crore in 2019-20, Pujari added.

The minister also said that the expenditure outlay towards the disbursement of stipend and pension during this fiscal has been pegged at Rs 44,613 crore as against Rs 39,936 crore during the corresponding period in 2018-19.