Odisha Govt Takes Up 2925 GPs For BB Connectivity Under Bharat Net phase-II

Bhubaneswar: In another step forward for improving data connectivity in the State, Odisha Government has taken up 2925 GPs for broad band connectivity through optical fiber under Bharat Net phase-II programme.

This was known from the State Level Implementation Committee meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in the State Secretariat conference hall today wherein Principal Secretary Electronics & Information Technology C.J. Venugopal presented the updates and outlined the issues for discussion.

Reviewing the progress, Chief Secretary AP Padhi directed OPTCL to complete the survey work for Phase-II by end of June. Further, the Chief Secretary asked the BSNL and BBNL authorities to expedite the service connection to the GP’s to which optical fiber has already been laid in Phase-I of Bharat Net Programme. BSNL was also asked to provide the list of the GPs to which optical fiber has been laid to the Government of Odisha in Panchayati Raj department for speedy follow up.

Development Commissioner Asit Kumar Tripathy advised the BSNL and BBNL to do effective arrangements at ground level for ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and proper maintenance of the infrastructure.

Principal Secretary Venugopal appraised that around 3810 GPs and 181 blocks have been taken up under Phase-1 of the programme. So far 2094 GPs have been made service ready and handed over to BSNL for service connection. Out of that 231 connections have been made functional.

Emphasizing on the need of connectivity up to GP level, Chief Secretary Padhi directed to complete service connection to all the service ready GP’s.

Secretary Energy and CMD OPTCL, Hemant Kumar Sharma appraised that 2925 GPs in 30 districts have been taken up under Phase-II of the programme. The scope of the work includes optical cable connectivity from block to BSNL exchange and then from the exchange to GPs and other service points. Presently survey work is going on. So far, 2771 GPs and 2,80,000 pole locations have been surveyed and geo tagged.

The Chief Secretary directed to cover all Government institutions at block and GP level in Bharat Net phase-II connectivity. Additional Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh along with senior officers from BBNL, BSNL, OPTCL, PGCIL, and concerned departments participated in the discussions.