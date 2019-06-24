Odisha govt signs pact for Sustainable Urban Development

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday signed a note of Technical cooperation with GIZ (German Development Agency) for implementation of Sustainable Urban Development –Smart City, Climate Smart Cities and Adoption for Climate change in cities.

The note of Technical Cooperation was signed by Housing and Urban Development special secretary Prem Kumar Jha, Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner Additional Commissioner Surath Chandra Mallick, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) General Manager Saroj Kumar Swain and Tanja Feldmann, Project Director, Sustainable Urban and Industrial Development Cluster, GIZ India in the presence of H&UD minister Pratap Jena.

The objectives of the above projects are to improvise the process of planning and implementing sustainable and integrated urban development solutions, to develop programmes and policies for climate resilient turban systems and to develop ICT based solutions for ease of governance.

The projects will be developed and apply concepts for sustainable urban development regarding the provisioning of urban basic services and housing in three selected smart cities i.e Bhubaneswar (Odisha). Kochi (Kerala) and Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu).

The German contribution through all three projects combined is 16.4 million EUR (INR 127 Crores approximately) and the projects are expected to run until December 2021.

Under the Indo-German Development Cooperation, the projects aim to support mission JAAGA and BASUDHA in capacity building of various stakeholders within December 2019. Furthermore, one of the projects aims to develop ICT based tool for adaptation to urban flooding scenario in Bhubaneswar by January 2020. All the above-mentioned projects will be implemented by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited.

“Implementation of these projects will benefit the Smart City immensely in the sector of developing urban poor housing, urban basic infrastructure and climate resilient action plan, focusing on Urban flooding, cyclone resistance solutions and reduction of vehicle pollution,” Jena said.