Odisha govt seeks suggestion from public on annual state budget 2019-20

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Finance Department has been holding Pre-Budget consultation with a cross section of the society and sought suggestions from the general public on annual state budget 2019-20.

“The suggestions are being invited in a structured format to be used as an input in the process of preparation of Annual Budget 2019-20,” said finance minister Niranjan Pujari at the Secretariat today.

“Suggestions can be sent by e-mail to the address [email protected] Similarly, suggestions for Budget are also invited through Whatsapp and SMS to the Mobile number (+91) 9438161111. This facility will be available for a fortnight beginning from June 4 till June 15,” the finance minister informed.

Members of the public, Civil Society Organisation, Advocacy Groups, and other stakeholders are requested to make use of this unique opportunity to participate in the budget-making process of the State Government, he added.

In the previous years, in order to make the budgetary process more open and participative using Information and Communication Technology (1CT), Finance Department had initiated the process of obtaining inputs for Budget preparation through a separate web-portal budget.odisha.gov.in, through e-mail and SMS. The portal displays all budget-related documents. The option of submission of budget suggestion through Whatsapp and Telegram was added in the process of Budget.