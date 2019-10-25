Odisha Govt, SBI ink MoU for Online booking of Auditoriums under Culture Dept

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture and State Bank of India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce online booking of the Auditoriums under the State Culture Department.

“This is an initiative that will fulfil and will be fruitful under 5Ts of Chief Ministers” said Jyotiprakash Panigrahi, Minister, Tourism, Odia Language, Literature & Culture. He said that his Department is going ahead with Technology support.

The programme held in the conference hall of Sanskruti Bhawan while Manoranjan Panigrahi, Principal Secretary of the Department, B. K. Kujur, GM, Mukul Saxena, DGM, Bibhuti Dash, Dy. Manager of State Bank of India, Bibhu Das of NIC along with other officers of both the bank and the Department.

Smt. S. Satapathy, Joint Director of Department of Culture and Pradip Biswal, AGM, SBI were the signatories in the MoU.

With this signing, online booking of the Auditoriums under Department of Culture will be hassle-free, said the Principal Secretary.