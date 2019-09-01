Odisha govt sanctions Rs 5 crore for modern library at razed Emar mutt

Puri: A state-of-the-art modern library will come up at the demolished Emar mutt complex at a cost of Rs 5 crore, Puri district Collector Balwant Singh said today.

The Odisha government today approved Rs 5 crore for the proposed library project which will be constructed as a replacement for Raghunandan library. The library would be digitalised and made available in the web for readers across the globe, Singh said.

Recently, the district administration demolished the Emar mutt which was constructed in front of the Jagannath temple 710 years back. Raghunandan library which came up on the mutt premises in 1921 was also demolished.