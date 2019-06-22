Odisha govt sanctions 127 projects worth Rs 295cr for urban local bodies

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday approved 127 projects worth around Rs 295 crore for different urban local bodies (ULBs) under Odisha Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (OUIDF).

The sanction has been accorded in the Board of Director meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi at the Secretariat.

Padhi directed officials to focus on capacity building and revenue generating the ability of the ULBS. He further directed to make the projects outcome-oriented and assess their impact. State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) was nominated as nodal agency to undertake capacity building activities of the personnel in 114 ULBs of the State.

Special Secretary Housing & Urban Development Prem Kumar Jha presented the technical, administrative and financial details of the projects for consideration. Sri Jha presented that Greenfield energy efficient street light projects have been helpful for expansion of street lighting in urban bodies. The LED project proposal for 113 ULBs at estimated around a total cost Rs 265 crore was approved in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary directed to do the ULB wise assessment of the outcomes of LED streetlight projects. Other projects approved by the Board included reclamation & peripheral development of 14 water bodies in five ULBs estimated around Rs 30 crore.

The Board also reviewed the progress of the water supply projects in Golapur; Berhampur, bulk Water supply under PPP ( NISER & IIT); energy efficient street light projects in 5 Corporations; market development projects in Sambalpur, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar; solid waste management project in Berhampur, sewerage treatment projects in Sambalpur and Rourkela; and, water body development projects in 11 different ULBs. Chief Secretary directed to fix timelines for each phase of the projects at ground level and ensure timely completion.