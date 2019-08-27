Odisha govt relaxes norms for PVTG women to avail Mamata benefits

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has relaxed norms for pregnant and lactating women belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) to avail the benefits under the flagship Mamata scheme.

The Mamata benefit has been extended to all Pregnant Women of PVTG communities for any number of live births. This provision, applicable since 2014 has now been further extended for another five years.

It may be noted that in 2018 the government had allowed this benefit to all Pregnant Women of PVTG communities irrespective of whether or not, they were residing in micro-project areas.

Mamata is a flagship conditional cash transfer maternity benefit scheme of the state was launched in September 2011. It’s prime aim to reduce maternal and infant mortality by improving the health & nutrition status of pregnant and lactating women and their infants.

The scheme targets to motivate pregnant and lactating women to seek maternal and child health services and adopt optimal nutrition behaviours and practice. It intends to partially compensate wage loss for working women so that they can take adequate rest and nutritious diet during the critical periods of pregnancy and post-pregnancy.

The pregnant and lactating women of 19 years of age or above for their first two live births, except all govt. / public sector undertakings (central and state) employees and their wives, will be eligible to get benefits under the scheme.

The women receive Rs 5000 in 2 tranches covering various stages of their pregnancy upon fulfilling certain conditions which are beneficial for their health and nutrition as well as their babies.

Under the scheme, money is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through ‘Direct Benefit Transfer’ (DBT).

Mamata has already reached more than 38.89 lakhs pregnant and lactating women and more than 1810.76 crores amounts of funds transferred to their bank accounts successfully till date.