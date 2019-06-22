Odisha govt relaxes norms for appointment of public prosecutor

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday relaxed the minimum experience norms for appointment of public prosecutors by two years.

Now, the additional public prosecutor will need three years of experience instead of five years to be eligible for appointment as a public prosecutor, according to a notification of the home department.

According to sources, the state government has decided to appoint Public Prosecutors in some districts by giving promotion to existing Additional Public Prosecutors.

However, Rule 4.3 of the Odisha State Prosecution Service Rules, 1997, recruitment to 75% of the vacancies arising in Public Prosecutor cadre shall be filled up by way of promotion from the rank of Additional Public Prosecutors who complete five years of continuous service.

Since no incumbent of the cadre of Additional Public Prosecutors possesses the minimum experience of five years, the government has relaxed the required experience by 02 years, thereby reducing the requirement of five years experience to three years, by invoking the provision under Rule-22.

The relaxation shall be a one-time relaxation and will not form precedence for any purpose. The effective date for such relaxation shall be 1st January, 2019, the notification said.