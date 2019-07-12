Odisha Govt refunds Rs 1443 cr to emergency fund

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has refunded Rs 1443 cr to the emergency fund from which it has taken the sum to fund KALIA scheme.

This was revealed by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari in the Assembly today. He said the government had taken the sum for KALIA and other expenditures from the emergency fund and this has been redeemed.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the cabinet meeting on Thursday which approved the proposal. The government had borrowed Rs 1244.66 cr for KALIA scheme and Rs 6.3280 cr was taken for ex-gratia payment to the victims.

The government had taken Rs 22.7300 cr for giving assistance to dairy and poultry farming and Rs 169.4064 cr for pension.