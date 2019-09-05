Odisha govt raises retirement age of contractual doctors to 70 yrs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday increased the retirement age of contractual doctors working in the state to 70 years from the existing 68 years.

According to the state health department, the state government is trying to fill up the vacancies of doctors in various hospitals across the state. While there were 6719 sanctioned posts of doctors in the state, the government has created additional 2000 doctor posts.

However, the posts of 3288 permanent doctors are lying vacant in the state. Keeping the vacancies in view, the government is appointing retired doctors on contractual basis.

While the current age limit of contractual doctors is 68 years, the government has extended it to 70 years until the appointment of regular doctors.

