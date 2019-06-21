Odisha govt promotes MLE Shiksha Sahayaks to Junior Teacher

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to promote Shiksha Sahayaks (SSs) engaged for multilingual education (MLE) to junior teachers (JTs) who have completed three years of service.

Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) state project director Jyoti Prakash Das has written to the district project coordinators of right to education (RTE) in this regard.

“At present almost all MLE Shiksha Sahayaks have completed three years of continuous service. The government, after careful consideration has decided that the MLE SSs who have completed three years of continuous and satisfactory service will be declared as Junior Teacher and the remuneration will be enhanced,” Das stated in the letter.

He asked the district project coordinators to take necessary steps in this regard and submit the compliance report within one month.

Notably, the MLE Shiksha Sahayaks were engaged to provide equitable quality education to the tribal children and to ensure the medium of instruction in the child’s mother tongue as far as practicable.