Odisha Govt Promotes 3 Senior IPS Officers To DGP Rank

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today promoted three senior IPS officers to the rank of Director General (DG) of Police.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance department today, IPS officers Satyajit Mohanty , Manoj Kumar Chhabra and Surendra Panwar have been promoted to the rank of DG of Police.

The notification stated that “the place of posting of the two IPS officers Satyajit Mohanty and Manoj Kumar Chhabra shall be decided by the Home Department. In pursuance of sub-rule (5) of rule 8 of IPS (Pay) Rules 2016, Shri Surendra Panwar, IPS (RR-1987) who is on Central Deputation is allowed proforma promotion to the grade of DG of police in IPS in Level-16 of Pay Matrix.”

