Odisha govt nod to 7 investment projects worth over Rs 1000 crore

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday approved seven investment proposals envisaging an investment of Rs 1,036.39 crore with employment opportunities for 2778 persons.

The projects were approved in the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Pound Padhi in secretariat conference hall today afternoon.

Padhi directed concerned departments to make a realistic assessment of the requirement of land and water for these industrial units. The departments were also asked to provide proactive and facilitating support for the early pounding of the projects.

Chief Secretary Padhi further directed the District Single Window Clearance Authorities to meet regularly and decide on the investment proposals received at their end within the prescribed time limit.

The proposals approved in the SLSWCA today were from different sectors like Food Processing, Plastics, Tourism, Logistics and Metal.

The approved projects included the proposal of M/S Supreme Industries Ltd, a market leader in India’s Plastic Industry for setting up a manufacturing unit in Khurda for production of plastic pipes. PVC water tanks and allied products with investment of Rs 151.30 crore and creation of job opportunity for 320 persons; the proposal of MIS Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd an associate company of Fogla Group to set up polypropylene (PP) woven bags production unit in Bhadrak district with investment of Rs 60.29 crore and employment potential of 500 people; the Nomad of M/S Mayfair Hotels & Resort Ltd to set up a Convention Centre with 4000 capacity at Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 300 crore and employment potential of 550 people.