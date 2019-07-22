Odisha govt keen to promote Table Tennis in state: Naveen

Cuttack: The Odisha government will provide tables and equipment for Table Tennis to 200 locations in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Monday.

Attending the concluding day of the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship in Cuttack today, Patnaik said the Odisha government is keen to promote Table Tennis in the state among other sports.

“To start with, we will provide tables and equipment for Table Tennis to 200 locations. Regular coaching programmes with accredited Table Tennis Coaches will be started at important district level centres to tap the potential of young players in Table Tennis,” he said.

He said the ancient city of Cuttack city is known for its rich cultural heritage, Barabati Stadium and Cricket. With the hosting of this event here, the city has added another beautiful feather to its cap.

“I immensely appreciate the spirit of the people of Cuttack in rebuilding the city very fast for this beautiful event in the aftermath of the very severe cyclonic storm Fani,” the CM said.

The CM further said “Odisha is fast emerging as a Hub of International Sporting Events in India. After the successful hosting of several international events including this one, we are poised to host many more sporting events in the coming days.”

He appreciated the spirit of young boys and girls from the different countries who have come all the way to participate in this event. “Your performances have been truly world-class and I appreciate each and every one of the participating countries,” he added.