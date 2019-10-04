Odisha Govt Issues Premature Retirement Order Against Two Employees

Twin CityHeadlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Premature Retirement
31

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has issued premature retirement order to Basanta Kumar Behera, former Dhenkanal Regional Transport Officer (RTO), and Dilip Kumar Nag, former deputy commissioner Excise Northern Division in Sambalpur.

State Vigilance has booked Deputy Commissioner of Excise Dillip Kumar Nag in a disproportionate assets case. He has allegedly acquired assets in his name and also family members to the tune of more than Rs 1.5 crore.

As per reports, cash of over Rs.47.5 lakhs was seized during the search at his residence. Sources said this is the second-highest seizure of cash from the house of a government servant in Odisha.

Related Posts

Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur Flight Timings Rescheduled

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria admits ‘mistake’ of…

Man posing as revenue official dupes woman for job in city

Nag was placed under suspension from November 20, 2012 to March 3, 2015. Besides, Nag has neither obtained any permission nor did he furnish any information regarding transactions of movable and immovable properties acquired by him. These are violations of provisions of Odisha Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1959.

On the other hand, Odisha Transport Engineering Service (OTES), Regional Transport Officer, Basanta Kumar Behera while posted as RTO, Dhenkanal was involved in two vigilance cases.

He was booked by State Vigilance in 2018 for acquiring assets in his name and in the name of his family members, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income amounting to Rs 3,61,19,226.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur Flight Timings Rescheduled

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria admits ‘mistake’ of…

Man posing as revenue official dupes woman for job in city

1 of 6,044