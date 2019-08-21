Odisha Govt Integrates Directorates With Administrative Departments

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to streamline the functioning of Directorates and expedite decision-making, the Odisha Government today integrated different Directorates with their respective Administrative Departments to function as composite Departments.
The General Administration & Public Grievance Department has issued a resolution in this regard. The resolution mentions:
- The integrated Department shall function in the premises of the respective Administrative Departments/Directorates as may be decided by the Administrative Department keeping in view availability of space and public convenience.
- There will be single file system through OSWAS and every proposal referred by the Directorate shall not be required to be re-initiated or re-examined de novo in the Department.
- The sections such as Office Establishment, Issue and Accounts, Cash etc. common to both the offices shall be appropriately reorganized and officers such as DDO and Establishment Officer and staff may be utlised accordingly in the composite Departments to ensure better efficiency avoiding duplication of work and wastage of time.
- Surplus staff, if any, shall be surrendered to the pool being managed by the Administrative Reforms Cell of GA & PG Department for redeployment and vacant posts at the lowest level shall be abolished as per the guidelines of Finance Department.
- The concerned staff will continue to remain in their respective cadres and will avail service benefits in their own cadre hierarchy. On account of promotion, death, resignation or otherwise, the base level posts in the Heads of Department will stand abolished and in lieu of that, as per requirement, the same shall be filled up from Secretariat Common Cadre meant for HoD keeping in view the administrative necessity in due consultation/concurrence with Finance Department. Recruitment in the level of Junior Assistants in the HoD Cadre will not be held until further order.
- The Administrative Department shall take necessary steps to make budget provisions for the composite Department. Necessary budget provisions for the integrated Department shall be made from the next financial year in consultation with Finance Department.
- OSWAS system operative in the Secretariat shall be modified to integrate the Directorates with the Departments immediately and Directorates will submit only electronic files after due scanning of existing files.