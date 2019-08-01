Odisha Govt hospitals linked with Facebook, Twitter

Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department, laying stress on the 5Ts of the Government, has linked some health institutions with Facebook and Twitter for providing better health services to the people through social media.

The SCB Medical College and Hospital, the Sishu Bhawan and the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack and the Capital Hospital and the State Blood Transfusion Council in Bhubaneswar were linked through the social media on Wednesday.

People can lodge their complaints, inform about their grievances and submit their proposals through the respective social media handles. The handles are

Cuttack SCB Twitter account: @Scbmchctc

Cuttack SCB Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/SCBMCHCTC

Bhubaneswar Capital Hospital Twitter account: @CapitalHospita4

Capital Hospital Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/capitalhospital.bhubaneswar/

Blood Safety Directorate Twitter account: @OdishaSbtc

Blood Safety Directorate Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/odishabloodsafety/

Cuttack Sishu Bhawan Twitter account: @svpgip

Cuttack Sishu Bhawan Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/sishubhawanctc/

Acharya Harihar Cancer Centre Twitter account: @AcharyaCancer

Acharya Harihar Cancer Centre Twitter account: https://www.facebook.com/ahrcccuttack/

The VIMSAR at Burla and the MKCG Medical College Hospital have been directed to open their social media accounts at the soonest.

The Health Department, through a release, informed that steps would be taken immediately on the complaints and proposals made by people through the accounts. It also mentioned that other health institutions have also been directed to open accounts soon.