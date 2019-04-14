Odisha govt focuses on free and fair polls in State

Bhubaneswar: In compliance with the directives of Election Commission of India to ensure free and fair polls, the Odisha government has taken up necessary measures.
Related Posts
Following actions were undertaken by the state government till April 13 to ensure free and fair polls in Odisha.
- 13,228 non-bailable warrants executed.
- 54,204 persons with criminal antecedents detained under Sections 107, 116 of the IPC.
- 5,165 licenced firearms deposited with the district administration. Also, 228 unlicenced firearms and 1433.03 gms of explosives seized.
- 1, 26,420.55 litres of liquor worth Rs 3, 50, 08,922 seized.
- Unaccounted money worth Rs 2, 93, 19,750 seized by the poll flying squad and police.
- Around 30, 43,573 hoardings and posters removed from public places and 2, 61,876 from private places for violation of model code of conduct.
- State level control room (0674-2395015) received 806 calls relating to poll irregularities while voter helpline number (1950) received 14,902 calls.