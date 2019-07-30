Odisha govt eyes GI tag for Arisa Pitha, Chhena Poda & Rasabali

Bhubaneswar: After bagging the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the iconic sweet Rasagola, the Odisha government will now try to secure the tags for ‘Arisa Pitha’, ‘Chhena Poda’and ‘Rasabali’.

Many MLAs and Minister of the state today unanimously decided to make efforts in this regard.

Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said, “it’s very significant to get GI tag for Rasagola. Further, we will try to apply for the nomination of Aarisa, Rasabali and Chena Poda. We shall also need to vet the documents that will be presented to acquire this recognition.”

“During our trips abroad, in restaurants of Ethiopia and Israel, I have seen cultural and fooding similarities with Odisha. Gi Tag is the mark of uniqueness and there are many Odia foods like Aarisa, Kakera, Mudhi which can get GI tag,” said former Minister and senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra.

The GI tag recognises a product as distinctive to a particular locality or region and Odisha made a definable victory over the origin of the sweet delicacy, Rasagola.