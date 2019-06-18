Odisha govt extends summer vacation till June 25

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday extended the summer vacation of government schools till June 25 in view of prevailing heatwave condition across the state.

The schools, which were scheduled to reopen tomorrow (June 19) after the end of summer vacation, will now resume on June 26.

“The Odisha government extended the summer vacation of government schools till June 25 in view of prevailing heatwave across the state,” informed School and Mass Education secretary Pradipta Mohapatra.

The summer holidays, which usually begins in the first week of May, has been advanced to April 18 this year due to acute heatwave conditions in several places in the state.