Odisha govt extends summer vacation till June 25

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
summer vacation extended
77

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday extended the summer vacation of government schools till June 25 in view of prevailing heatwave condition across the state.

The schools, which were scheduled to reopen tomorrow (June 19) after the end of summer vacation, will now resume on June 26.

Related Posts

NEST 2019 results declared: Kanha Jain Odisha topper

Odisha CMRF receives Rs 24.21 crore donations for Fani…

BMC intensifies crackdown on use of polythene, plastic bags

“The Odisha government extended the summer vacation of government schools till June 25 in view of prevailing heatwave across the state,” informed School and Mass Education secretary Pradipta Mohapatra.

The summer holidays, which usually begins in the first week of May, has been advanced to April 18 this year due to acute heatwave conditions in several places in the state.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.