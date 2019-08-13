Odisha govt extends deadline for verification of KALIA beneficiaries

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today extended the deadline for the verification of eligible KALIA beneficiaries to August 27.

Following a review meeting on KALIA at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, Odisha Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said that the last date for verification of the list of eligible beneficiaries un KALIA scheme was August 14 which has been now extended to August 27.

The State Agriculture Minister said that out of 51 lakh beneficiaries, the verification of 13 lakh beneficiaries has been completed. The verification of the remaining beneficiaries will be done at the panchayat level on August 27, block-level on August 29 and district level on August 31, he added.

Sahu further clarified that the ineligible beneficiaries who were identified during the first phase verification and have received the assistance will be deprived of getting assistance during the second phase henceforth as per the provisions of the Odisha Government.