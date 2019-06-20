Odisha govt enhances retirement age of contractual doctors to 70 years

Bhubaneswar: Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das on Thursday announced the enhancement of age limit of retiring contractual doctors to 70 years from 68 years.

Making the announcement at the two-day Chief District Medical Officers’ (CDMOs) conference here, Das directed the officials to prepare a list of retired doctors district-wise by July 15. He also emphasised on the timely availability of Mahaprayan vehicle.

During the meeting, health department secretary Pramod Meherda and National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit reviewed various health services being implemented in the state. They asked the CDMOs to inform about the necessity in terms of health infrastructure and take measures in this regard.

The CDMOs have been asked to collect the data of retired doctors from the treasury and submit the list by July 15. Besides, the minister and other officials reviewed the vacancies of doctors in the state.

According to the discussion at the meeting, 513 out of the sanctioned posts of 6719 are lying vacant in the state. In some hospitals, doctors remain absent from office without any prior notice. It will not be tolerated anymore and stern action will be taken against them, the minister said.

“It has come to notice that some patients visit private pathology even if the government is providing free diagnosis under Nidan scheme. The doctors have been asked not to accept the reports of the test being conducted in private pathologies, the minister added.