Odisha govt effects minor reshuffle: Three districts get new collectors

Bhubaneswar: Three districts–Sundargarh, Dhenkanal and Sonepur–got new collectors in a minor bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Odisha government today.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, the transfers have been made by the order of the Governor.

Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, a 2012 batch IAS officer, currently posted as the Collector and District Magistrate of Dhenkanal district has been appointed as the Collector and DM of Sundergarh.

Monisha Banerjee, currently serving as the Deputy Secretary to Home Department has been appointed as the Collector and DM of Sonepur district.

Similarly, Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer Bhumesh Chandra Behera, posted as the project director of DRDA in Sundergarh has been appointed as the Collector & DM of Dhenkanal.

Besides, Patil Rajesh Prabhakar, a 2005 batch IAS, posted as the Director, Employment-cum-CEO, Odisha Skill Development Authority has been appointed as the Director, Special Project, PR & DW Department.

Additional appointment of Roopa Mishra, IAS as Director, Special Project, PR & DW Department shall stand terminated from the date Patil Rajesh Prabhakar, IAS takes over, the notification said.

Moreover, 2010 batch IAS officer Rashmita Panda, currently posted as the Collector of Sundergarh has been appointed as Director, Employment-cum-CEO, Odisha Skill Development Authority.